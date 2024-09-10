The Dutch firm offer two models, the Triomaster S200 and the S300 with 2.2m3 and 4.1m3 capacities.

Although best known for its wide range of diet feeders, Trioliet has started bringing in more and more of its unique Triomaster silage cutters to the Irish market with the demand here being driven by an emphasis on tidy pit faces.

The Dutch firm offers two models: the Triomaster S200 and the S300 with 2.2m3 and 4.1m3 capacities. It will be showcasing the S200 at next week’s Ploughing alongside a range of its diet feeders.

The manufacturer says the S200’s geometry, means the stationary knife is in the optimum radial position over the entire cutting curve, so the silage is sheared with minimum effort and without moving it.

This leaves the remaining pit unaffected and the silage is not compressed, vibrated or pulled loose, or lifted as with many existing silage cutting systems.

To limit the risk of self-heating, the cutting depth is offered at 45cm, meaning the pit face is kept fresh. The models weigh in at 1,420kg and 2,150kg, and have working widths of 1.83m and 2.21m.

The closed bucket design means handling loose products isn’t a problem.

The standard Triomaster design comes with a U-shaped cutter frame on a closed bucket, two hydraulic knife cylinders with an electric monitoring system and replaceable hardened stainless-steel knives.

A weighing system is offered as an optional extra.