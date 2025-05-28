The Russian Rostselmash Group owned Buhler Industries, the company responsible for the Versatile brand since 2007.

Asko Holding, the parent company of Turkish tractor manufacturer Basak Tractor, has acquired all shares of Buhler Industries, the company responsible for the Versatile tractor brand. Based in Manitoba, Canada, Buhler Industries has been owned by the Russian Rostelmash Group since 2007.

The buy-out began in December 2023, when Basak (Asko) purchased the majority stake from Russian owners. The purchase has now been completed following its acquisition of all remaining debt/shares at a price estimated to be in the region of $60.5m Canadian dollars (€38.7m).

Asko Holding is a Turkish multinational company with interests in agricultural and construction machinery as well as energy and technology. The group acquired Basak Tractor in 2012.

While the Versatile brand is not available in Europe, many will be familiar with its distinct black, red and yellow colours.

For a brief period during 2019/2020, the Basak Tractor brand attempted to extend its presence in western Europe, and showed off its wares at a number of UK and Irish shows.