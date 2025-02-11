The Ineos Quartermaster 4x4 pick-up is strong in terms of striking identity and off-road performance. Entry prices start from €68,995 plus VAT (€84,863 including VAT) or £66,215 including VAT in Northern Ireland.

The new off-road Ineos brand has launched a pick-up version, called the Quartermaster, in recent months and its shape and road presence guarantees to get it lots of attention.

This is a commercial 4x4 with all of the technical features of the Grenadier model written about previously.

The most obvious of these is the undeniable ability to keep those big wheels turning irrespective of the ground conditions.

I’ve had the Quartermaster on the road in recent weeks, while previously I’ve driven it off-road at the training site for Irish importer, the Orangeworks company.

This drive was going to be almost exclusively on-road, because for most 4x4 pick-up drivers, that’s where their vehicles spend most of their time.

First impressions

The shape and styling of the Quartermaster gives a first impression that it’s huge.

In fact, on paper it’s marginally longer than its competitors, such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok, while that bit longer than new-generation Isuzu D-Max. Put them side by side (as I did with an Amarok) and you’ll hardly spot the difference.

The Quartermaster is powered by a straight six-cylinder BMW diesel engine – that bit is different. The engine is rated at 249bhp and pumps out 550Nm of torque. That, coupled with an eight-speed ZRF automatic gearbox, helps this pick-up to solidly deliver a 3.5-tonne towing ability.

Power for the Ineos Quartermaster 4x4 pick-up comes from a high-performance BMW straight six diesel engine that’s lively and well matched to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

There’s a serious grunt from the engine and, out on the road, it steadily moves up the range to give 120km/h top speed at just 1,200rpm on the engine. That should be enough to deliver a level of economy when compared with the competition. The fact that the

The rear load area in the Quartermaster is shorter than all of the competitors, but is wider.

Quartermaster is heavier than the others and that my test version was fitted with a less-than-aerodynamic roof rack, it meant that I failed to achieve the rated figure of 9km per litre. And that’s thirsty. Although you won’t have to stop as often as with other pick-ups because of the large 90-litre fuel tank capacity.

Downfalls and positives

The steering system remains an issue for me. Ineos is using a hydraulically assisted recirculating ball steering system, produced by Bosch. The system is great for off-road driving because it doesn’t transfer force to the wheel, so you won’t feel it if you hit a boulder at speed.

Out on the road with the Quartermaster you will soon notice how it will wander, so you need to stay in strong control to keep it in its lane. The turning circle is also impacted, so it takes an effort to manoeuvre this pick-up around a tight farmyard.

There is a work feel to the Quartermaster and that’s to be expected. The rear space is good, so five passengers can travel in reasonable comfort. I found that the seat adjustment to give me a driving position where my knees were below the level of my hips, meant a high position. The bonus of this was that the road view is good and better than the traditional Land Rover Defender that it mimics in some respects, due to a welcome more-sloping bonnet. But in this seat position, mind your head on exit.

Interior

The Quartermaster shares all of the controls of the Grenadier model. The heating, radio and main controls for general road motoring are located in the central panel below the good size central infotainment screen. The main off-road controls are overhead in helicopter style and are typically push button.

The dash on the Quartermaster uses a large centrally located information panel that’s a little off-centre for the benefit of the driver.

The infotainment screen use is predominantly visual not for touching. This large screen is central in the dash but a lot off centre for the driver. The small screen behind the steering wheel does not provide speed information. This feature can be distracting due to the distance of the main screen from the driver.

The load box area behind the twin cab measures 1,564mm long × 1,619mm wide, so it is slightly shorter, but wider than the equivalent Ford Ranger or Volkswagen Amarok, while the Toyota Hilux load area is marginally shorter and narrower. It also feels higher from the ground with the tailboard lowered.

The Ineos Quartermaster is making a strong visual impression, and it has towing power and strength coupled with a five-year warranty. Its off-road ability is unchallenged while in another sense, its on-road driving experience can be a challenge due to the steering system used.

Entry prices for this commercial vehicle – and for which VAT is reclaimable for businesses – start at €68,995, plus VAT (€84,863 including VAT). The Northern Irish prices start at £66,215, including VAT.

This is an off-road 4x4 pick-up that’s ready for the rough-condition challenges with its host of off-road features including differential locks and hill descent features, to keep you moving.

The test Ineos Quartermaster 4x4 pick-up was fitted with BF Goodrich All-Terrain 265/70 R17 on six stud axles.

I would query, however, if conditions are that bad on a farm, it’s surely time to get the tractor out. While you need to be ready for the road challenge presented by its steering system, so that you get to enjoy the drive home.

Specifications

Engine: 3.0-litre turbo diesel BMW.

Engine power: 249bhp.

Engine torque: 550Nm.

0-100km/h: 9.8 seconds.

Economy: 10.9l/100km or 9.2km/litre.

CO2 rating: 286g/km.

Road tax: €333/year.

Main service: 12 months.

Euro NCAP rating: NA.

Load area dimensions (mm): 1,564mm long x 1,619mm wide.

Towing capacity: 3,500kg.

Warranty: Five years.

Entry price: €68,995 plus VAT (€84,863 incl VAT).

Ratings

Comfort: 7/10.

Driving ease: 7/10.

Economy: 7/10.

Value for money: 5/10.

Versatility: 9/10.