This 2003 registered Fiat 110-90, dressed in blue livery, sold for €46,500 (no VAT).

A 2003 registered Fiat 110-90, dressed in blue livery, attracted serious attention at a recent auction in Cork, selling for €46,500 (no VAT). Being one of the last 110-90s off the production line, this two-owner, sought-after example had just 5,223 hours and was sold to a Co Kildare collector, where it’s understood it will go into storage.

The 110-90 was produced in the blue Ford New Holland livery in the latter years of production, following Fiat’s 80% acquisition of Ford. Both brands later merged to form New Holland and so the Fiat terracotta livery was soon phased out. Production of the 90 series spanned from 1986 until 2003. Under the bonnet of the 110-90 tractor is a 5.9l six-cylinder Fiat engine, producing 110hp.

However, not many of these tractors remained standard, given the engine’s suitability for turbo treatment. It’s believed that in 2003 a new 110-90 would have set you back in the region of €40,000 plus VAT.

The 110-90 was part of a clearance machinery auction of tractors, machinery and equipment hosted by Michael Doyle Auctioneers on behalf of the representatives of the late Anthony Doolan, Castlefreke, Co Cork, last week, on 14 May.

Highest price

The highest-priced lot on the night was a 2021 New Holland T7.215, with only 2,370 hours, selling for €77,800. This was followed by a 2023 McHale Fusion 4 with 22,500 bales securing €69,700, a 2001 412s loader with 10,904 hours selling for €28,400, a 2005 Case IH MXM 155 with 9,570 hours selling for €25,000 and a 2006 New Holland TM120 with a reconditioned engine and 12,936 hours sold for €23,400.

A 2000 New Holland TS 115 SL Dual Power with a Quicke Q30 loader sold for €23,000, a New Holland TM 120 with 8,854 hours sold for €22,900, a 1998 New Holland 8360 with 11,040 hours sold for €22,200, a 2020 McHale F5500 baler with only 5,382 bales sold for €21,600, a 2001 New Holland TM 135 with 6,169 hours sold for €19,700, a 1996 New Holland 8340 sold for €19,000.

A 2003 New Holland TM 130 Power Command with 11,547 hours sold for €18,600, a 2022 Wilson 24ft bale trailer with hydraulic side bale clamps on flotation tyres sold for €18,600, a 1999 New Holland TS 115 SLE with 12,960 hours sold for €18,200, a 2022 manufactured Krone Swadro TC 640 twin-rotor rake, used from 2023 onwards, sold for €15,700.

A 2022 Broughan 24ft bale trailer on air and hydraulic brakes made €12,600, a 2017 16t Smyth dump trailer sold for €15,300, a Ford 6610 2WD with 4,009 hours sold for €11,000, a 2017 Pöttinger 10-rotor trailed tedder sold for €10,600, a 2019 Kuhn GF 8712T trailed eight-rotor tedder sold for €10,000, a 2016 NC 14t dump trailer sold for €9,600, a 2000 JCB 926 rough terrain forklift sold for €8,300 and a McHale wrapper with only 3,491 bales on the clock sold for €7,700.

The majority of prices listed were subject to VAT , with all lots subject to commission of 10% for items up to €1,000, 5% for items over €1,000, with a maximum charge of €2,000 plus VAT per lot.

This 2021 New Holland T7.215 with 2,370 hours, sold for €77,800.

This 2023 McHale Fusion 4 with 22,500 bales sold for €69,700.

This 2001 412s loader with 10,904 hours sold for €28,400.

This 2005 Case IH MXM 155 with 9,570 hours sold for €25,000.

This 2006 New Holland TM120 with a reconditioned engine and 12,936 hours sold for €23,400.

This 2000 New Holland TS 115 SL Dual Power with a Quicke Q30 loader sold for €23,000.

This 2022 Wilson 24ft bale trailer with hydraulic side bale clamps on flotation tyres sold €18,600.

This 2022 Broughan 24ft bale trailer on air and hydraulic brakes sold for €12,600.

This 2019 Kuhn GF 8712T trailed eight-rotor tedder sold for €10,000.

This 2017 Pöttinger 10-rotor trailed tedder sold for €10,600.

This 2022 Krone Swadro TC 640 twin-rotor rake sold for €15,700.