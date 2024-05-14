This 2005 JCB TM300 centre pivot loader with 9,000 hours sold for €28,200.

This 2016 Fendt 722 Profi Plus with just 1,700 hours on the clock, sold for €118,000.

On Wednesday 8 May, Michael Doyle Auctions held an online machinery auction, due to a change of circumstances, on behalf of William Hutchinson from Kells in Co Kilkenny. The auction consisted of over 40 entries. A 90% clearance rate was achieved on the evening.

Doyle explained that the auction had 400 registered bidders, with a further 4,500 onlookers tuning in to watch online.

The standout lot was a 2016 Fendt 722 Profi Plus with just 1,700 hours on the clock, which sold for €118,000. This was followed by a clean original 2006 Valtra 6550 with 9,300 hours which sold for €28,800 and a 2005 JCB TM300 centre pivot loader with 9,000 hours which secured €28,200.

A Väderstad Cultus 420 trailed cultivator described as being in very good condition made €15,800, while a very clean McHale C460 trailed straw blower made €10,700.

Other lots included a 30ft tri-axle bale trailer selling for €10,300 (no VAT), a 17ft Looby demountable tipper (12t) and bale Trailer with a 4ft bale extension selling for €6,000, a 4m trailed furrow press made €4,400, and a 1977 Weatherhill L62B loader with 7,245 hours and a set of pallet forks which sold for €4,200.

A 6m Simba ring roller sold for €3,750, a relined Keenan Klassik 140 diet feeder sold for €3,500, a SlurryKat agitator made €3,100, a Sulky 1.5t fertiliser spreader sold for €2,050 (no VAT) and a Vogel & Noot spring tine harrow with two sets of crumblers sold for €1,800.

All lots unless specified were subject to VAT. Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold below €1,000 and 5% for items sold above €1,000.

This original 2006 Valtra 6550 with 9,300 hours sold for €28,800.

This 2005 JCB TM300 centre pivot loader with 9,000 hours sold for €28,200.

This clean McHale C460 trailed straw blower made €10,700.

This Väderstad Cultus 420 trailed cultivator in very good condition made €15,800.

This 4m trailed furrow press with tines, paddles, a packer and roller sold for €4,400.

This 1977 Weatherhill L62B loader with 7,245 hours and a set of pallet forks sold for €4,200.

This 6m Simba ring roller sold for €3,750.

This Vogel & Noot Euro Combi S500 spring tine harrow sold for €1,800.