Following its official Irish launch at last winters FTMTA Farm Machinery Show, Czech tillage equipment manufacturers, Bednar has hit the ground running with the appointment of five dealers in the southeast of the country.

The five dealers are; Farmworks Machinery (Dublin), Alan Douglas Farm Machinery (Kildare), Murphys Motors (Kilkenny), Kearney Bros (Cork) and Mc&S Agrisales (Cork).

Dublin-based Bednar dealer and Fendt agent, Farmworks Machinery recently held a Bednar-themed demonstration day where it showcased a flurry of models and ranges best suited for Irish conditions. Both new and existing customers had the opportunity to check out the brands unique features and selling points.

In total, there were eight Bednar machines, each coupled up the latest Fendt 300, 500, 600, 700 and 900 Vario tractors.

About Bednar

Established in 1997, Bednar is a relative newcomer to the market in agricultural machinery manufacturer terms. The Czech company, was founded by the Bednar family who focused particularly on soil cultivation and seeding equipment at the time which now has expanded to include inter-row cultivation, mulching, fertilisation and crop residue management equipment.

Interestingly, the company started out under a red colour scheme and brand name ‘Storm Export’. In 2003, the brand took on the distinct yellow colour scheme we associate with it today. It wasn’t until 10 years later, in 2013, when the company was rebranded as Bednar.

Since then, the manufacturer has steadily expanded to now employ in the region of 400 staff and build 4,000 machines annually which are marketed in over 40 different countries.

Dealing direct

Speaking with Adrian Winnett, Bednar manager for the UK and Irish market at the event, he outlined how the brand has chosen to deal directly with its Irish dealer network and avoid going down the route of establishing a sole Irish-based importer and parts hub.

The chosen route, he believes, leaves the Bednar equipment range more price competitive by effectively cutting out the ‘middle man’ and allows for better support when it comes to solving any potential warranty/product issues.

“There are 11 people in total responsible for Ireland including staff back at the factory,” Adrian said.

“Avoiding an importer not only allows Bednar to be more competitive on price, but it also removes a layer of communication and therefore allows an issue to be resolved in better time and by the right people.”

“When it comes to parts, we know for sure that the factory has a stock of everything whereas a parts hub within a specific country may not have everything and may also have to call on the factory to fulfil an order.

“If we ship direct from the factory where we know there is plenty of stock, it tends to work out much better, for everyone,” Adrian explained.

Upon taking a close look at each of the product’s on the day, Adrian was keen to express that, as a brand, Bednar focuses as much as possible on the versatility and life costs of its machines which is evident in its designs.

Kator KN power harrows

The Kator KN 3000Q.

Bednar produces a range of power harrows from 3m to 8m under the Kator KN model name. Within the range there are KN-L, KN and KN-Profi models. The KN-L is a slightly lighter-duty machine in comparison to the standard KN models.

It is available in working widths from 3m to 5m while the Kator KN is available from 3m to 6m. The Kator KN-Profi is the firms top of the range model from 6m to 8m built on a robust trailed frame.

The majority of key features of the range are centred around ease of serviceability. These include heavy-duty, Italian-built gear boxes, all of which are fitted with large oil level sight glasses.

Each rotor is equipped with three bearings for greater stability. When it comes to replacing bearings, it’s relatively easy as the entire gearbox top plate does not need to be removed. Instead, each rotor has its own access point plate which can quickly be removed by loosening four bolts. All tines are quick release via linch pin without the need for any tools or equipment.

Robust construction another key trait of the range. The bottom part of the main frame of the gearbox cascade of gearwheels is made of steel with a thickness of 12mm.

Fenix FN 3003

The Fenix FN 3003.

Working on a Fendt 724 Vario was a 4m FN 3003 model from Bednar’s Fenix range of tine cultivators.

The Fenix is available in FN, FO and FO-Profi variants with various wing and tip options to suit shallow to medium-depth cultivations from 5cm to 35cm.

The FN model working on the day is available in 3m and 4m working widths suitable for tractors from 150hp to 255hp.

Key features include three rows of spring reset legs (95cm spacing) followed by a row of levelling discs/tines and one of several rear packer roller options which also maintain the working depth once set. Working depth is set hydraulically and locked into place using 10mm thick spacers.

The rear levelling disc/ springs are manually adjustable and move parallel with the rear packer roller.

The demo machine was equipped with the 530mm diameter V-shaped roller which includes removable scrapers.

As is the trend with most of its machines, all legs are clamped onto the welded frame in order to avoid weld-related stress and for ease of replacement. Models are available with just shear bolt overload protection or a double horizontal spring auto reset system with shear bolt failsafe, the latter proving more popular for the Irish and UK market.

The double spring setup is designed to reduce the trip force needed as the leg(s) raise when an object is encountered. Maximum release force is 500kg and the maximum lift height is 35cm.

Swifterdisc XN 3000

The Swifterdisc XN 3000.

Working effortlessly on a Fendt 516 Vario was the 3m Swifterdisc XN 3000 mounted disc harrow. Bednar offers its Swifterdisc and Atlas disc harrow ranges spanning 1.75m to 18.4m in working width through various mounted and trailed formats. The former is designed to be a more versatile offering, working down to 14cm while the Atlas works down to a max depth of 16cm.

The Swifterdisc XN is available in sizes from 1.75m to 4m and for use with tractors from 60hp to 180hp.

Both, 525mm and 560mm diameter disc options are offered, the larger prove more popular. All disc rows are mounted at 16°. Alongside the typical scalloped type disc, Bednar offers its own patented disc design which allows an increased surface cutting area, ideal for situations such as cover crop destruction. Extra weight can be added to the harrows frame by adding additional leaf type weights.

Depth adjustments are, again, hydraulic and set using 10mm spacers clips. Bednar uses a twin-disc mounting system whereby two discs are mounted on the one arm to allow for better material flow. Each disc arm is protected against shock by rubber dampers. Seven rear packer roller options are available depending on preference.

Terraland TN 3000

The Terraland TN 3000.

A 3m Terraland TN3000 chisel plough was demonstrated. Bednar offers three ranges of its Terraland; TN, TN-Profi, and trailed TO, available from 3m to 6.4m and designed for deep soil cultivations.

The TN is available in 3m and 4m working widths with horsepower requirements from 150hp-350hp. It is offered in two versions: TN-D with a maximum working depth of 65cm, and TN-M with a maximum working depth of 55cm. Both shearbolt reset and auto-reset hydraulic legs are available. The machine working on the day featured the more common hydraulic option on its seven legs (40cm spacing).

The 3m Terraland TN can be equipped with five, seven or nine legs. Customers have the choice of Active-Mix legs for deep loosing and active soil mixing or Zero-Mix legs with a negative angle for soil aeration without active mixing, these can be changed in minutes.

Bednar use a high clearance Alform steel frame to maximise on strength. Each individual leg is clamped on and not welded. At the rear, there is a spiked tandem roller packer which also hydraulically controls working depth. Both self-cleaning rollers measure 245mm in diameter. The distance between each roller can be varied.

Omega seed drill

The Omega OO 4000.

Farmworks also displayed an Omega OO 4000L seed drill.

The 4m to 9m range offers a number of clever features, centred around versatility. Machines are available with single or split hoppers or the Alfa-drill air seeder for supplementary fertilisation or the drilling of multiple crops together. All machines feature a pressurised plastic hopper in 4,000l and 5,000l volumes.

There is a wide range of toolbar possibilities, including a unique option for both a front levelling board and tyre packer. The demo machine featured a double row, disc section up front. Discs are arranged in an ‘X’ shape as opposed to all facing the one direction across the entire width, lowering draught requirement. Either notched or aggressive 460mm discs can be fitted. The third row can be specified as an additional row of straight disc which run in line with the rear coulters or as a fertiliser coulter bar. This is then followed by a staggered row of tyre packers. During road transport the centre tyres can be lifted to better deal with road camber. Next are rubber track eradicators and the seeding bar. Double disc coulters are standard, each mounted on a parallelogram for even seed placement regardless of field contours. Coulter pressure is 140kg. Row spacing is optional at 12.5cm or 16.7cm.

Calibration or emptying the hopper is simple as an outlet hose is piped to the rear of the machine. Via the Isobus terminal, all toolbars can be independently raised and lowered to improve the drills suitability to the application.

Directo NO 6000

The Directo NO 6000.

The Directo NO range is currently available from 6m to 8m and for tractors from 200hp to 360hp. A larger 4m and 14m model are rumoured to be on the way. Models use the same 5,000l plastic pressurised tank and metering units as featured on the Omega range.

Depending on the drills specification, up to three crops or fertiliser can be sown in a single pass.

Bednar uses its patented Direct Star single-disc coulter setup with an inter-row spacing of 16.7cm. Each coulter has a maximum downwards pressure of 300kg for an accurate and even surface penetration regardless of conditions. Minimum seeding depth is 2cm. Machines setup for fertiliser application feature a unique disc coulter that places product just under the seed and to the side. Fertiliser application depth can be adjusted from 3.5cm to 10.5cm.

Either toothed or smooth closing wheel is available, the pressure of each is mechanically adjusted. Another key feature of the drill is the easy calibration method and seed discharge hose. Models are equipped with 710/50 R26.5 tyres.