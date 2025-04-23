Bobcat has completed the company’s agricultural telehandler lineup with three new machines. The new high flow models – the TL34.65HF V-Drive, TL38.70HF V-Drive and TL43.80HF V-Drive – all feature the V-Drive continuous transmission.

Using dual hydraulic motors in the series, Bobcat says the new V-Drive transmission allows the operator to drive from 0 to 40km/h without the need to change gears. The manufacturer says it offers the highest comfort and peace-of-mind, removing any jolts when moving speed ranges. With the new V-Drive models, the Turtle (up to 20km/h) and Rabbit (up to 40km/h) hydrostatic speed ranges are still available and are always selectable through the joystick.

Bobcat says noise levels have been reduced. Among the main changes made, the hydraulic motor has been suspended with four rubber mounts, resulting in a decrease in vibrations of 60%. The hydraulic tank has also been redesigned, resulting in a higher capacity (70l instead of 59l in the current transmission).

Smart functions available as standard in the base models include limiting the maximum speed in the field or on the road.

Premium configuration

Based on the most popular options, the V-Drive premium models feature a 40km/h top speed, Alliance 460/70R24 tyres, fan inverter with manual and auto modes, a seven-inch touch display (Bluetooth radio with microphone), a hand throttle and flex drive.

The new ‘V-Drive’ telehandlers come with the ability to monitor the machine’s performance remotely thanks to Bobcat’s Machine IQ telematics system. This is backed by a three-year warranty, as standard.

Smart functions available as standard in the base models include limiting the maximum speed in the field or on the road. The stop-start feature automatically stops the engine when idle. By pressing the throttle or through a movement of the joystick the machine will restart automatically. Cruise control allows the operator to maintain speed without using the throttle pedal.