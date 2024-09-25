The all new Can-Am Outlander 1000R is fitted with a 999cc V-twin engine, producing 101hp.

Following last year’s launch of the Can-Am Outlander 500 and 700 models, the Canadian manufacturer has recently announced its 2025 lineup of Outlander ATV models, which now sees the introduction of the new facelifted 850 and 1000R models.

The new flagship 1000R model churns out a whopping 101hp from its 999cc V-twin engine.

The double overhead camshaft power unit claims to have the fastest acceleration in the market. Meanwhile, the Outlander 850 produces 82hp.

Both models offer work, standard and sport modes, which optimises power delivery and performance to suit the task at hand.

A new CVT transmission has been fitted to both models for smoother, more consistent power transfer, while the latest pDrive primary clutch paired with a dual roller driven pulley improves its response.

Suspension

Front suspension travel has been increased by 4cm to 27.4cm, while rear suspension has also been increased by 5.4cm to a total of 30.5cm.

Stability has been increased at speed, while the revised steering geometry improves its precision and turning radius.

A full-length belly plate provides heavy-duty protection underneath. Towing capacity is rated at 830kg.

Like its smaller siblings in the Outlander range, the two new models benefit from a similar styling package.

The exhaust has not been centralised and features an aluminium muffler tip. There is a new wheel design on select packages, specifically designed XPS tires and integrated front and rear bumpers.

The all-new 2025 Outlander 850 is available in two model configurations, while the Outlander 1000R has five different model configurations.

A new 10-litre rear LinQ removable storage box and 30 litres of front dropdown storage offer plenty of room for tools and supplies, while select packages feature a phone storage compartment with a USB charging port.

On Outlander X mr 1000R models, the intake, CVT vent and radiator have been repositioned higher to enhance airflow when wading through the deepest of mud.

Similarly, the front bumper is mounted higher and features a 1,588kg winch with synthetic rope. These models can be supplied with 30in XPS Swamp King XL tires.

