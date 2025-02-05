For the 13th year in a row, Claas has topped the Irish brand by brand combine sales.

A total of 35 new combine harvesters were registered in Ireland in 2024, compared with a total of 62 new machines registered in 2023, which represents a 56% year on year decrease, according to new data from the FTMTA. The thirteen-year new combine registrations average is 43 machines annually, meaning 2024 was almost 23% less than the average, on the back of 2023 being almost 41% ahead of the curve.

If we analyse the figures and the market a bit closer, we can identify several factors at play. Many will ask why 2023 was so high, but to get to the bottom of this, you have to look at what happened a year previous. The big story of 2022 was that if combine sales mirrored registrations, they should have been far above average, but severe supply chain issues lingering on from COVID-19 significantly impacted on the delivery of new combines to the Irish market.

Our research at the time estimated that a further 15-16 new combines were sold in Ireland in 2022, but failed to be delivered, so naturally didn’t show up in the 2022 data. Instead, total registrations in 2022 recorded 40 units, with the large spillover bumping up 2023 registrations. In terms of 2024 figures, obviously the tough year endured by tillage farmers with seriously challenging weather conditions and poor farmgate prices tells its own story.

Brand by brand

For the 13th year in a row, Claas has topped the Irish brand by brand sales data.

They recorded a total of 22 (63%) new machines. In joint second place was New Holland and John Deere, who both sold five machines each, equating to a market share of 14% each.

Both brands dropped figures year on year, especially New Holland whose highs of 2023 noted its strongest year on the Irish market since sales records began in 2012, taking almost 26% of the market.

These top three brands accounted for over 91% of the Irish new combine market. Case IH, Massey Ferguson and Deutz-Fahr all recorded one sale each.

Used imports

The total number of used combines imported into the country in 2024 stood at 32 machines, up 19% of 2023 imports (26 machines).

For the third year running, it was New Holland who came out trumps on the imports, with 16 combines (50% share) being imported, up from eight units in 2023.

With the exception of two years (2017 and 2021), New Holland has topped the used combine imports table since 2013.

Seven Claas (22%) machines, five Deutz-Fahr (16%), three John Deere (9%) and one Fendt (3%) were also imported last year in 2024.

Foragers sales drop 14% in 2024

According to the FTMTA, a total of 34 new forage harvesters have been registered in the Republic of Ireland in 2024.

This means the 2024 figure is five units (14%) behind 2023, and down 3% on the thirteen-year average of 35 units annually.

In a similar fashion to the combine sales, Claas again for the 13th year running has topped the forager sales.

They accounted for 67.6% of the market, followed by John Deere (17.6%), Krone (11.7%) and New Holland (2.9%).

Meanwhile, a total of five used forage harvesters were registered during 2024. Five new self-propelled mowers were registered, on par with last year.