Claas has just hit a milestone with its popular mower ranges, churning out its 250,000th mower.

Claas build its mower ranges at the Bad Saulgau production site in Germany.

The celebratory milestone machine was a Disco 3200 FC front mower.

Claas entered the mower market in 1996, starting out initially with a working width of 2.60m.

Claas then responded to the growing demands for large-scale mowers, unveiling its first Disco butterfly mower in 1999.

At Agritechnica in 2005, Claas impressed with the Cougar self-propelled mower with a working width of 14.0m – the widest and most powerful mower on the market at the time.

In 2007, the vertical 90° transport folding previously used in rear mowers was superseded by the 120° transport position with the centre of gravity shifted inwards.

Since 2021, Claas have moved to diagonal vector folding for working widths of 4.20m, extended in 2021 to the DISCO 1010 with working widths of up to 9.9m.

The Safety Link module with shear bolts and the angled pivot point on the arms were both introduced in 2002 to protect the mower bed and arms from damage on contact with obstacles.

The current Claas Disco product range comprises of almost 40 different models with working widths from 2.20m to 10.70m.

Over 15 years ago, Claas added the option of auto swather grouping with cross conveyors to its larger mowers. Two years ago, it added a roller conditioner for highly productive biomass crops. Since 2020, Claas’s own Max Cut mower bed has been standard equipment on all Claas mowers

Claas has invested more than €50 million in infrastructure and production facilities at the Bad Saulgau since 2023. New assembly lines have been installed for Volto tedders and the Jaguar pick up header to create space for growth, especially in the mowers and swathers area. A new logistics centre with a floor area of 9,500 2 is under construction, with works scheduled for completion by late summer 2025.