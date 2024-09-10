With 305hp under the bonnet, the flagship Q305 Valtra will be present on the Clarke Machinery Group stand.

The Clarke Machinery Group is returning to the National Ploughing Championships with its largest display of machinery yet, a stand said to offer something for all customer types and sizes. The official Valtra dealer will showcase 12 Valtra tractors, from the smallest A series right through to its G, N, T and Q Series including the flagship Q305 demonstrator model.

With depots in Co Cavan, Co Meath and Co Roscommon, the three depot dealership will have a range of ex hire and ex demo tractors on special offer over the duration of the Ploughing.

Other machinery set to populate the stand include the Broughan trailer range, Spreadpoint lime spreaders, and the McConnel range of hedgecutters as well as a Keltec bale chaser and the new to market Watson silage compactor.

A selection of slurry tankers from the Redrock and Major brands will be present, alongside a 7.5m trailing shoe and 10.2m Eco trailing shoe. The Slanetrac and Flail Tec ranges of implements, mulchers and flail heads will also be on display alongside a selection of Echotec tree shears.