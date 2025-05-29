Starlink will seamlessly integrates with the FieldOps digital platform to provide customers visibility of their machines and provide data anywhere, anytime.

CNH Industrial, the parent company of the Case IH, New Holland and Steyr brands, has signed an agreement with Starlink to bring cutting-edge satellite connectivity to farmers.

The collaboration with the SpaceX subsidiary is expected to provide customers under the CNH umbrella with a robust and affordable solution to further unlock the benefits of a fully connected fleet, even in the most rural locations around the world.

Starlink's advanced satellite network is designed to offer reliable, low-latency, high-speed internet via its satellite network.

Starlink will seamlessly integrate with the FieldOps digital platform to provide customers with visibility of their machines and provide data anywhere, anytime.

It also gives customers greater data streaming capabilities by keeping their farm management devices consistently connected, regardless of location.

Powerful use

Prescription spraying is another powerful use case for Starlink’s fast and reliable transmission technology to benefit farming operations.

CNH’s FieldXplorer platform uses AI to transform drone images into a field map that distinguishes between weeds and crop.

With Starlink, that data can be exported almost instantaneously to create a prescription spraying map for the machine. This enables farmers to apply crop protection products sooner and ultimately control weeds earlier, etc.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers access to industry-leading satellite connectivity, enabling them to maximize the potential of our full suite of precision technology in even the most challenging rural environments,” said agriculture chief commercial officer at CNH Stefano Pampalone.