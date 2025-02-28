Develon's flagship agricultural wheel loader is the DL280-7, which weighs in at 15,759kg..

Hoping to tap further into the agricultural wheel loader market, Develon has sold several of its newly launched DL250-7 and DL280-7-wheel loaders.

The company says its first DL250-7 passed its baptism of fire when it was deployed for the first time at the biogas plant of Bioenergie Gut Lauenbrück GmbH located between Bremen and Hamburg in Germany.

The 14-tonne machine delivers 172hp at 2,100rpm, with power coming from Develon’s own DL06 Stage V engine.

Flagship wheel loader

Develon's flagship agricultural wheel loader is the DL280-7, which weighs in at 15,759kg. This machine, which is also powered by a Develon DL06 Stage V engine, has 190hp on tap.

The after-treatment system is composed of a selective catalytic reduction module, an oxidation catalyst and a particulate filter to reduce emissions without requiring an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve.

A standard auto idle feature automatically reduces the engine revs to standby idle a few seconds after the steering wheel, gearshift control lever and accelerator cease movement. This reduces noise and saves fuel.

When you move the controls, the loader automatically returns to working idle. It also features auto shutdown. When enabled, the engine automatically shuts down after idle time reaches a specified elapsed time (three to 60 minutes).

The Develon powershift transmission has five gears. According to the manufacturer, the gear ratios are optimised and smooth, for shock-free shifts.

The range is now fitted with uprated, new stronger axles. The loader features limited slip differentials at the front and rear axles.

Inside the redesigned and more spacious cab, users are greeted with a new interior and an eight-inch touch screen which integrates all functions in one place.

It features all information about the machine, from settings, rear-view camera, A/C control to multimedia.

Develon says the much larger cab is quieter and offers a more comfortable operator environment, thanks to increased leg room with redesigned accelerator and brake pedal positioning. It also features a fully integrated electronic joystick on the right armrest.

Sensitivity settings and shock prevention are designed to ensure maximum controllability and operator comfort.

It has some nice features such as auto-levelling and return to dig sensors on the lift arm and linkage allow you to change settings from inside the cab.

Other models

In addition to the larger wheel loaders, Develon offers a range of different smaller wheel loaders designed for agricultural applications.

For example, attachments such as agricultural buckets with grapples and bale clamps are available for the range of compact wheel loaders such as the DL60-7 model, with an operating weight of 3.8 tonne or the DL85-7 with an operating weight of 5.1 tonnes.