The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association’s (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show is set to revert to its traditional indoor format for 2024. The show will be held at the Punchestown Event Centre from Tuesday to Thursday, 12 to 14 November. This will be the 35th edition of the show, and will see it moving to its new winter date in reaction to industry demands.

FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly said: “Having previously been associated with February, the show is now moving to November and will revert to being held on a bi-annual basis and will therefore take place out of sync with Agritechnica.

“Since the pandemic, the ordering cycle for farm machinery has shifted significantly. A typical February nowadays involves machines being delivered into dealers’ yards, while most serious conversations about new machinery tend to be had in and around the previous November.

“So taking that key factor into account, along with the busy spring calving and lambing seasons from the typical farmer’s perspective, moving the show to November was a logical step to take,” Farrelly added.

