McHale's new flagship ProPel T10-1260 is a 10-rotor trailed unit with a working width of 12.6m (41’ 3”).

McHale has plans to put on a massive display of kit at this year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show, including its Fusion 4 plus, wrappers, mowers, rakes and straw blowers with its new 10-rotor flagship trailed tedder and new F5 range of fixed chamber balers set to take centre stage.

Tedders

Last year, McHale first launched its ProPel tedder range, with two models initially brought to market. This included the ProPel M6-770, which is a six-rotor mounted machine with a working width of 7.7m (25’3”) and the ProPel T8-1020, which is an eight-rotor trailed unit with a working width of 10.2m (33’ 6”).

Recently, McHale took the wraps off its new flagship model, the ProPel T10-1260 which is a 10-rotor trailed unit with a working width of 12.6m (41’ 3”).

Power is transferred to the rotors using a heavy-duty driveline with greaseable universal joints, which McHale says ensure direct and even power transfer in all operating conditions.

An overload clutch protects the driveline while all pivoting points are incorporated into the cast housing for long-lasting operation. All McHale tedders are fitted with 1.54m (61”) diameter rotors that are equipped with seven tine arms that all support a double hooked tine.

F5 range

Since its introduction in the mid-noughties, the McHale F550 and the later F5000 fixed chamber baler ranges have enjoyed a lot of success.

McHale recently presented its new F5 range of fixed chamber balers, which comprises four models. These are the F5-540 non-chopper baler, the F5-550 15 knife chopper, semi-automatic baler, the F5-560 25 knife chopper, fully automatic baler and the F5-560 Plus 25 knife chopper, fully automatic film binding baler.

McHale are set to showcase its new F5 range of fixed chamber balers.

The new F5 range features the newly designed Profi-Flo pickup, with a heavier driveline to reduce chain loading. McHale also introduced the Adaptive Intake which allows the intake area to automatically adjust to changes in material flow.

The new range comes with the option of a 1,000rpm gearbox. All F5-550 machines also have a bale size adjustment capability to enable the operator to alter the bale size for different crops. Bale size can range from 1.25m to 1.30m.

McHale Fusion 4

Fusion

McHale will also display its Fusion 4 range, which is made up of three models, namely the standard, the Pro and the Fusion 4 Plus.

Other machines on display are set to include its Orbital and 991 wrappers, R68-78 rake, front mower, rear and butterfly mowers and its C430 and C460 straw blowers and silage feeders.