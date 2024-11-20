Atkins Birr has been appointed as Herron trailer dealers. The firm will be looking after the greater Midlands area, covering Offaly, Tipperary, Laois, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Roscommon, Westmeath, Kildare, Carlow and Kilkenny, for the full line of Herron trailers. Atkins will be offering silage trailers, grain trailers, dump trailers, bale trailers and low-loaders, all available in various specifications and colours. However, it will not be offering Herron’s range of slurry equipment. Although a new appointment, Atkins Farm Machinery has historically always been Herron trailer dealers for the Munster area through its Cork branch, and with changes in business directions over the years, this relationship has now been refreshed.
