Last week, UK auction house Cheffins hosted a timed online auction on behalf of Stepside Agricultural Contractors, following a change in business policy. Located in Cardigan, west Wales, the family-owned partnership specialised in slurry and muck-spreading, as well as bulk liquid haulage.

The sale comprised 27 lots of modern equipment, including three John Deere tractors, five Irish-built slurry tankers, four of which were tandem axle HiSpec machines and one tandem axle Abbey. Other highlight lots included two dung spreaders, two JCB diggers, two 2017 Volvo FH trucks and a JCB Loadall.

Online bidding closed on Wednesday 26 March, where a 2020 John Deere 6215R Autopowr Premium Edition with 5,260 hours topped the sale having sold for £71,000 (€84,897) plus VAT and commission. The second-highest sale price was paid for a 2019 top-spec John Deere 6155R Command Pro Ultimate Edition with 5,583 hours, having sold at £61,000 (€72,940) plus VAT and commission. Both tractors were autosteer models fitted with StarFire 6000 receivers. A 2017 John Deere 6155R with 4,822 hours scooped the third-highest price, having sold at £50,000 (€59,787) plus VAT and commission. It was a 50km/h AutoQuad model, complete with full guidance and a Starfire 3000 receiver.

Slurry and muck equipment

From the range of immaculate muck spreaders and tandem-axle slurry tankers were also put forward for sale, a 2023 KTwo Evo 1600 single-axle rear-discharge muck spreader achieved the fourth highest sale price, selling at € £45,000 (€53,808).This was followed by a 2024 Shelbourne Reynolds Power Spread Pro 3200 tandem-axle side-discharge muck spreader, which sold for £40,000 (€47,829).

Four HiSpec 3500TD-S 3,500 gallon tandem-axle (non-recessed) tankers were entered, three of which were sold. A 2021 model fitted with a 7.5m Mastek dribble bar sold at £31,000 (€37,067), a 2023 model sold at £27,000 (€32,284), while the oldest of the four, a 2020 model with lazy arm sold at £25,500 (€30,491). A 2022 model fitted with a 2021 Vogelsang Blackbird 12m trailing shoe system was bid to £46,500 (€55,810), but failed to sell. A 2020 Abbey 2500T 2,500 gallon tandem-axle tanker sold at £20,000 (€23,914). A 2022 Dalbo Maxiroll Greenline 630 6.3m trailed roller sold at £11,500 (€13,751) and a 2014 Alstrong 940T trailed grassland aerator sold at £5,800 (€6,935).

All prices quoted are subject to VAT at 20% and 3.5% buyers’ premium plus VAT.

