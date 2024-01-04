Neilus and Peter Irwin, Kilmeedy, Co Limerick

The Irwin brothers have been hiring a HaiHong loader from Adare Hire for the past five years. The duo generally take delivery at the start of November, and hire it for four to five months.

“We have been expanding cow numbers and have invested in sheds and a new rotary, so hiring rather than buying a loader has suited our business.

“We’re milking 450 cows and aside from the winter months, would have very little work for a loader. We use it for feeding and cleaning out sheds, and use it three to four hours daily, clocking 400-500 hours over the winter period. The machine is simple.

A new HaiHong CTX 200 retails at €36,500 plus VAT.

“The only negatives we have is that the cab is a bit on the smaller side. Other than that, it’s easy to use, light on fuel and does the job for us. We like the fixed cost system and will probably stay hiring for the foreseeable future,” explained Neilus.

Hugh Massey, Rathkeale, Co Limerick

Hugh bought a new HaiHong CTX 200 in November 2022. Previously running a 1998 JCB 414S, followed by a 2005 Merlo telehandler, he wanted to upgrade to a fresher machine with more reliability. Hugh milks 350 cows and the loader’s duties are mainly feeding silage, cleaning out sheds and loading fertiliser. He initially looked at several used machines, before settling on the new HaiHong loader. His decision was based on local farmers giving good feedback, proximity to the dealer and sheer “value for money”.

Hugh Massey bought a new HaiHong CTX 200.

“The CTX 200 is a simple machine, it’s easy to use, easy to access and works well. There’s very little electrics on it, and all main components are easy to access. It has clocked up 500 hours without giving any hassle. The only optional extra we fitted was a dump valve to relieve any pressure in the hydraulic line. I’m very happy with the machine to date,” said Hugh.