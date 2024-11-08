As always, John Deere is set to put on an impressive display of green and yellow kit, including tractors from its latest 6R, 6M and 5m series. These will be surrounded by an array of machines including the firm’s proven C441R combination baler wrapper, front and rear mower models and the M962i trailed sprayer model, not to forget the renowned XUV865M Gator.

In terms of 6R tractors, those confirmed include the 6R 150, 6R 185 and 6R 250. Although there was speculation over the brand new 6M series making its Irish debut, it remains to be confirmed. However, a current generation 6155M, 6120M and 5M 120 are confirmed to be on the stand.

The new 6R 150 is currently John Deere’s largest four-cylinder tractor, offering a maximum power output of 165hp, which increases further to 177 with IPM. It offers compact dimensions and a light weight chassis weighing in at 6.5t.

The 6R 150 is John Deere's largest four-cylinder 6R offering.

Maximum rear lift capacity is 6.4t while hydraulic flow is 114l/min as standard which can be optioned as 155l/min. Maximum compatible rear wheel size is 650/65 R38. In terms of transmissions, the 6R 150 is only offered with the Autopowr CVT option.

Meanwhile, the short wheel base six-cylinder 6R 185 has proved a popular model since its launch, offering that bit more of a punch over the hugely popular 6R 155 model.

The 6R 185 produces a rated 204hp which jumps to 234hp with power boost. Similar, to the 6R150, it offers identical hydraulic outputs and is also only offered with the Autopowr CVT transmission. Rear lift capacity is 8.1t.

The range-topping 6R 250 sits on a 2.9m wheel base and has an unladen weight of 9.5t, which can be ballasted up to a maximum gross weight of 15t. The 6.8l DPS engine peaks at 301hp. It has a maximum 195l/min hydraulic flow on tap and a maximum lift capacity of 10.4t.

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.