John Deere has unveiled its next generation of fixed and variable chamber round balers, with significant updates to the C, F and V series.

The manufacturer says the new series offers increased productivity, advanced automation and user-friendly features.

IsoBus

John Deere has said that all models of its new generation of round balers are equipped with advanced IsoBus capabilities, ensuring machine integration into the John Deere Operations Center.

It says this connection ensures that farmers can monitor bale quality on the go. It notes that this connectivity feature allows for seamless synchronisation and secure storage of all invoicing-relevant information when leaving the field.

Additionally, an optional moisture monitoring feature measures the average moisture per bale in real-time and alerts the operator on the tractor display if the moisture content deviates from the pre-defined setting. Tracking each bale’s size, drop location and moisture levels and documenting this data in the John Deere Operations Center offers, for instance, the number of bales per field and dry-matter maps.

Two new pick-ups are being offered on the FM and VM machines. This is a new 2.2m camless and a 2.2m MaxiCut HC68 (68mm length of cut) with 15 knives instead of 13.

Weave automation

Deere claims that the variable chamber models V452R and V462R now boast a 15% increase in driveline power intake, translating to an 8% increase in productivity.

The new weave automation feature includes a flexible drawbar so the baler can automatically weave over the swath.

When following a straight swath, Deere says the system eliminates the need for manual weaving and automatically guides the baler left and right along the swath – depending on the chamber filling, to make well-shaped bales.

In addition, the active hitch automatically follows curved swaths, even in corners. The baler tracks the swath, eliminating missed crop and reducing tractor maneuvers. The fast bale release system allows for unloading a bale and closing the door in three seconds, while the double-belt system compresses crops up to 140 kg/m³, a 7% increase compared to previous models.

Optional weighing system

The wrapping baler models C442R, C452R and C462R feature an optional built-in bale weighing system.

Deere notes this comes via advanced strength gauges on each of the four transport table rollers, allowing for on-the-go measurement of each bale’s weight.

With a wrapping arm speed of 40 rpm, Deere says the wrapper components match the baler’s productivity, avoiding time loss during the baling process. The IsoBus AUX-N control enables operators to map multifunction joystick buttons so the driver can control the main baler functions via the CommandPRO lever.

Increased driveline power

The manufacturer explains that the variable chamber models V452M and V462M offer a 10% increase in driveline power intake, resulting in up to an 8% increase in productivity.

It says that the new endless belts feature a rougher skin design for reliable net feeding even in sticky, wet conditions. Valid for all new round baler models is the hydraulically actuated knife engagement.

Deere claims maintenance is made easy with simple access points, long greasing intervals and a chain auto-lube system. The G5e touchscreen provides intuitive operation, and baler automation allows for hands-free unloading.

“With this new generation of balers, we’re delivering more than just power and productivity,” says Philippe Steinmann, product marketing manager, Europe. “We’re giving farmers a smarter, more connected baling experience, one that combines automation, precision and exceptional comfort to help them get the most out of every field and every bale.”