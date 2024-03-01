John Deere has launched three new models in its flagship 9RX range, including its most powerful tractor ever built, the 913hp 9RX 830.

John Deere has launched its most powerful tractor ever built at this year’s Commodity Classic show in Houston, Texas, USA.

The manufacturer has expanded its flagship 9RX range, with the new 9RX 710, 770, and 830 models. These overtake the 13.6l, 691hp 9RX 640, which was the largest tractor John Deere previously built.

The new 9RX models are equipped with Deere’s 18-litre JD18X engine, which provides up to 913 maximum horsepower and up to 4,234 Nm of torque with the top model.

Notably, it achieves full Stage V compliance without the need for Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)/AdBlue.

It comes with the option of a triple hydraulic pump, with a maximum flow rate of up to 636 l/min and the hydraulic Intelligent Power Management (IPM), which provides up to an additional 40 hp if required.

New transmission

The engine is married up to a new fully mechanical e21 PowerShift transmission with Efficiency Manager, which Deere says utilises the high engine performance and torque of the 9RX effortlessly.

The manufacturer adds that the automation familiar from the e23 transmission ensures exceptional driving comfort.

The transmission's 21 gears feature close spacing, allowing operators to set the appropriate speed for different tasks.

The new undercarriages feature larger 1,200mm diameter drive sprockets and come with a wrapping angle of 110°, and a 7.5 drive lug engagement. It features a maximum ballasting weight of 38,100kg.

Deere says that while the increased horsepower dimensions of the new 9RX require a larger vehicle concept, the minimum ground pressure level remains at 0.58 kg/cm², comparable to the current smaller 9RX models.

The new models are fitted with the new CommandView 4 Plus cab.

New cab

Deere says that operators will enjoy significantly improved comfort and visibility, as well as a substantial increase in cab floor space.

The new cab suspension, featuring three degrees of freedom, combined with an isolated subframe is said to reduce noise and vibrations.

The ActiveCommand Steering (ACS) adjusts steering effort based on ground speed. It features 3.5 turns of the steering wheel from lock-to-lock in the field, and a ratio change to five turns lock-to-lock on the road for improved control.

As expected, the 9RX tractor features advanced smart farming capabilities, including the 32.5cm (12.8 inch) high-definition G5Plus CommandCenter, and a full integration of John Deere Precision Ag Technology such as Variable Rate Control, 1-Click-Go-AutoSetup, Section Control and full AEF IsoBus compatibility.

Standard features such as JDLink Connectivity, documentation, and DataSync increase overall operating performance.

The John Deere Operations Center serves as a central platform to connect machines, operators and fields, facilitating data import and cooperation with third parties.

The new 9RX models.

It comes with the option of a triple hydraulic pump with a maximum flow rate of up to 636 l/min.