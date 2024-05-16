Cereals 2024 will mark the first UK unveiling of the new S7 Series combines.

Cereals 2024 is less than a month away and is set to take place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 June in Bedfordshire, England. Although absent from Lamma back in January, John Deere has a strong presence planned, including a first look for UK farmers at the new S7 Series combine.

Comprising four models from the 449hp S7 700 up to the range-topping 617hp S790, the range sits between the smaller T Series and largest X9 Series machines. Claiming to be a 75t/hr machine, the S7 shares a considerable number of features and technology with the X9 while operators also get a whole host of new technology designed to improve grain quality, operator comfort, and machine efficiency.

The new 5M tractor will also make its Cereals debut with the 5130M which was introduced to broaden the upper power class of the range with a maximum output of 135hp.

New PowrQuad Plus and Powr8 transmission options for the 5M Series provide farmers with solutions for a wide range of tasks.

Sprayers

John Deere will also demonstrate three sprayer models in the working arena. These include, the 24-metre R740i trailed sprayer and 36-metre R962i which will be joined in the ring by the 340M self-propelled sprayer, being exhibited at Cereals for the first time since after being launched at Agritechnica 2024.

The new range topping 5130M will be on display.

All three have Deere’s PowrSpray dual-circuit solution system, with benefits including fast filling for a fast turnaround and more hectares sprayed per day.

The sprayers also have Active Pause for fast yet relaxed chemical filling, Fast Direct Rate Control with more than 98% application accuracy, as well as automatic filling, automated agitation and multi-mode rinsing systems.

Other innovations

John Deere’s tactical marketing manager, Chris Wiltshire, said: “It has been a busy six months of product launches and updates so we’re really keen to show farmers these machines and their technology up close. We’ve also got a couple of surprises in store which visitors will have to wait until the event to find out about.”

Visitors will be able to see the 8R410 tractor with stepless eAutoPowr – the first 400hp machine to gain the electrically assisted gearbox – and the ability to off board power to trailed implements.