John Deere has came out top in both the Irish and UK markets, accounting for 29.3% of tractor sales in Ireland and 30.3% of sales in the UK.

The latest brand-by-brand analysis of market share information from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) shows that the three top-selling brands in the Republic of Ireland in 2023 were John Deere (29.3%), Massey Ferguson (18.7%) and New Holland (15.9%). The trio accounted for 63.99% of all tractor sales, or numbers-wise a total of 1,326 tractors of the 2,072 units registered in 2023.

Case IH came in fourth, accounting for 9.45% of the market, followed by Valtra (7.28%) in fifth. Claas (3.81%) and Fendt (3.81%) locked horns in joint sixth position, followed by Kubota (2.65%) and Deutz Fahr (1.98%). Landini recorded a 0.46% share, Zetor noted a 0.31% share and McCormick and Tumosan both recorded 0.18% each.

The three major players in the tractor industry- namely John Deere, CNH (Case IH and New Holland) and AGCO (Massey Ferguson, Valtra and Fendt) accounted for 84.5% of the 2023 Irish market.

2023 vs 2022

If we compare the 2023 data to the previous year (2022), John Deere also led the way with a 26.64% share, followed by Massey Ferguson (18.07%) and New Holland (15.25%), with the trio accounting for 59.96% of all 2022 new tractor sales. This means John Deere grew its year-on-year share by 2.66%, Massey Ferguson dropped by 1.37% and New Holland dropped by 1.72%.

From 2022 to 2023, Case IH maintained fourth position, but dropped its share by almost 1%. Again, Valtra remained in fifth position but increased its share by 0.32%. Claas remained in sixth position but dropped its share by 3.15%. Fendt remained in seventh but recorded a marginal market share drop of 0.24%. Meanwhile, Kubota also recorded a marginal decease (0.55%).

Northern Ireland and the UK

Meanwhile, UK data, which is supplied by the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA), shows that the top three most popular brands across the UK and Northern Ireland are the same, except there is a difference in second and third position and there is a bigger gap between each.

Once again, John Deere (30.3%) leads the way, followed by New Holland (18.6%), with Massey Ferguson (10.5%) falling into third position. Year-on-year, we note that John Deere very marginally dropped its market share, New Holland grew its share by 2.3% and Massey Ferguson dropped very marginally.

The top three brands accounted for 59.5% of all tractor sales, or a total of 7,939 tractors of the 13,343 units registered in 2023. Fourth position was held by Case IH with a 9% share, followed by Fendt (7.2%), Kubota (6.3%), Valtra (4.3%), Claas (3.5%) and JCB (2.2%). Meanwhile, Same Deutz Fahr (SDF) accounted for 1.6% of sales, with Argo Tractors accounting for 1% (McCormick 0.8% and Landini 0.2%).

The three major players in the tractor industry - namely John Deere CNH (Case IH and New Holland) and AGCO (Massey Ferguson, Valtra and Fendt) accounted for 79.9% of the 2023 UK market.

Taking Northern Ireland by itself, John Deere once again secured top position, accounting for 26% of the market, down from 28% the year before. New Holland polled second at 22%, up 2.7% on the year previous. In third again was Massey Ferguson with 18%, also up 2.7% year on year. Case IH (10%), Fendt (8%), Same Deutz Fahr (6%) followed. Kubota’s market share dropped from 11.3% to 3% year on year.

EU competition law

On competition grounds, trade bodies such as the FTMTA or the AEA are not allowed to release data on what brands sold X number of new tractors until a one-year period has passed. This is due to EU competition law restrictions. Thus, 2024 market share figures won’t be released by such trade bodies until early 2026.