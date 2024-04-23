This 2020 Krone Big Pack 1270 square baler with a bale count of 8,800 sold for €93,500 plus commission.

Hennessy Auctioneers held its online April monthly machinery auction last Saturday 20 April.

The collective sale had a number of special entries including a dispersal sale of machinery from a Co Tipperary based hay making business.

This 2016 Fendt 828 Vario Profi Plus model with 5,650 hours sold for 90,000 plus VAT and commission.

With a combined total entry of 900 lots for the live and timed auction, an overall clearance rate of 82% was achieved.

Ciaran Hennessy of Hennessy Auctioneers described Saturday’s trade as solid despite the long awaited spell of good weather leaving everyone busy playing catch up with field work.

This 2014 Volvo EC1400L 14t digger with 9,000 hours sold for €34,000.

In total, 1,100 people pre-registered to bid in advance of the sale proceeding.

The highest price of the sale was €93,500 paid for a 2020 Krone Big Pack 1270 square baler with a bale count of 8,800.

This 2021 Pöttinger 12 rotor trailed tedder which sold for €18,050 plus VAT and commission.

This price was closely followed by €90,000 plus VAT paid for a 2016 Fendt 828 Vario Profi Plus model with 5,650 hours.

A 2014 Volvo EC140DL 14t digger with 9,000 hours sold for €34,000, followed by a 2021 Pöttinger 12 rotor trailed tedder which sold for €18,050 plus VAT.

This 2019 Broughan 28ft tandem-axle bale trailer sold for €15,750 plus VAT and commission.

A 2019 Broughan 28ft tandem-axle bale trailer sold for €15,750 plus VAT and a 2007 Dooley 20ft silage trailer sold for €14,900 plus VAT.

A Major 2400 gallon slurry tanker fitted with a 7.5m Mastek dribble bar sold at €14,000, a 2018 John Deere F310R front mower sold at €12,600 plus VAT, a Massey Ferguson 1839 small square baler sold for €9,000 plus VAT, a 2018 John Deere 311 3.1m rear mower sold at €8,200 plus VAT.

This 2007 Dooley 20ft silage trailer sold for €14,900 plus VAT and commission.

A Kverneland 6m ring roller sold for €7,900 plus VAT and a Zocon tine harrow and air-seeder sold at €5,200 plus VAT.

All lots had no VAT unless stated ‘plus VAT’. Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy’s next monthly online machinery auction will take place on Saturday 18 May.

This Major 2400 gallon slurry tanker fitted with a 7.5m Mastek dribble bar sold for €14,000 plus commission.

This 2018 John Deere F310R front mower sold at €12,600 plus VAT and commission.

This Massey Ferguson 1839 small square baler sold for €9,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 John Deere 311 3.1m rear mower sold at €8,200 plus VAT and commission.

This Kverneland 6m ring roller sold for €7,900 plus VAT and commission.

This Kverneland 6m ring roller sold for €7,900 plus VAT and commission.