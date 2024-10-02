Kubota has extended its range of Kubota Care tractor warranty and aftercare packages to include 1,000 hours of servicing with all new M7003 models purchased.

Kubota (UK) has extended its range of Kubota Care tractor warranty and aftercare packages, to include 1,000 hours of servicing with all new M7003 models purchased before 31 December 2024.

This latest promotion is an addition to 0% finance and a five-year manufacturer’s warranty for those looking to make the change to a Kubota M7003 tractor.

The M7003 series offers three models: M7-133, M7-153 and M7 173. Power outputs from the 6.1-litre four-cylinder engine are 130hp, 150hp and 170hp respectively, with a 20hp boost on the two lower powered models, and a 5hp boost for the flagship M7-173.

Transmission options include the stepless KVT or a powershift gearbox, that uses six powershift speeds in five synchronised ranges.