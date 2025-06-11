Kuhn, the well-known French machinery manufacturer, has further expanded its range of grass machinery with a new model of its GMD non-conditioner butterfly mower.

Until now, the GMD has not been offered with a grouper option, given the fact it is a plain non-conditioner model.

For the traditional belt-type merger to work, the machine needs to be equipped with a conditioner. The arrival of the new centre-delivery auger option from Kuhn now makes it possible for these non-conditioner GMD mowers to group swaths.

Solution

The centre delivery auger solution is not a new phenomenon and is already offered by other brands such as Krone, Claas and Pottinger.

The GMD 9530, which will be available with the auger option, has a mowing width of up to 9.5m and is capable of laying down a central swath ranging in width from 1.5m to 2m.

Not being fitted with a conditioner leaves the unit with a power requirement of 175hp.

Other technical details remain limited for now. However, it is said that the GMD 9530 will be available before 2026.