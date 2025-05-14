The new MF 1M series replaces MF 1500 models and comes with the latest MF family styling, which first featured on larger MF 8S tractors.

Massey Ferguson has launched two new MF 1M series premium specification compact tractor models.

The new MF 1M series replaces MF 1500 models and comes with the latest MF family styling, which first featured on larger MF 8S tractors. Initially, there will be two MF 1M series models, both with extra performance over the machines they replace. The 25hp MF 1M.25 replaces the current MF 1525, while the 20hp MF 1M.20 replaces the current MF 1520.

In addition to updated styling, which includes the distinctive MF sabre, new features include a factory-fitted cab, enhanced controls, a mid-PTO, external PTO controls, more lighting options and new cutter decks.

Engine and transmission

According to Massey Ferguson, the MF 1M.25 engine produces 33% more torque at lower revs than some competitors with similar power, resulting in reduced operating noise levels and excellent fuel efficiency. It's equipped with a stepless hydrostatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the MF 1M.20 features a new, nine-speed transmission, replacing the previous eight-speed gearbox.

Hydraulics

The MF 1M.25 has a 900kg rear linkage lift capacity, 300kg more than the previous MF 1525 model. The MF 1M.20 retains the same 600kg lift capacity of the MF 1520, although an upgrade to 900kg is a new option.

Massey notes that the main hydraulic pump provides up to 20.9 litres/min of oil flow and up to two spool valves can be specified to supply hydraulic-driven attachments. A separate pump produces 12.3 litres/min of oil flow for steering.

The MF 1M.25 models fitted with the optional cab are equipped with a dedicated joystick for hydraulic spool control. For tractors with front loaders and similar attachments, the hydraulic spools can be mid-mounted, beneath the right-hand cab door.

PTO

The MF 1M.25 has a two-speed rear PTO with selectable 540/750rpm output, with 540E being an option. The MF 1M.20 has a single 540rpm drive speed. A mid PTO with 2,000rpm output is standard on the MF 1M.25 and an option for the MF 1M.20 model.

The MF 1M.25 has three PTO operating modes. These include independent PTO, stationary PTO and auto PTO. In auto mode, MF explains that the PTO rotates during forward travel and stops automatically when the tractor stops or reverses.

Auto mode also allows users to select the rate of PTO engagement and is recommended for tools such as fertiliser spreaders.

Normal is for applications such as rotary cultivating, with quick, positive activation. Soft is designed for implements such as mowers and grass tedders.

The MF 1M.25 specification includes a rear fender mounted PTO switch, increasing convenience and safety for static PTO applications.

Cab and controls

The series comes with an optional factory-fitted cab, with a large glass area providing 360-degree visibility. LED work lights front and rear are standard.

The series comes with an optional factory-fitted cab.

The equipment list also includes air conditioning, heating, a rear wiper with an intermittent setting and an electric rear window demister.

At the rear of the cab, MF says a cable access point protects and seals around electric cables connecting rear-mounted implements.

Both new tractors feature an adjustable steering wheel, ensuring users can achieve a comfortable driving position.

The MF 1M series

(MF 1M.20) (MF 1M.25)

Engine capacity 3 cylinders /1,123 3 cylinders/ 1,498

Transmission Mechanical 9F / 9R Hydrostatic

Linkage capacity 650kg 900kg

Driving speed 20km/h 26km/h

Mid PTO Option Standard

Hydraulic 20l/min 20l/min