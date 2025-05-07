This New Holland TM120 in as-new condition with only 88 hours, sold for 76,120 (£65,000) plus fees.

A New Holland TM120 sold for €76,120 (£65,000) plus fees at a recent UK vintage auction. The rare example, which appears to have been dry stored from new, can only be described as in ‘new condition’. Displaying only 88 hours, it was part of UK-based auction firm Cheffins’ most recent Cambridge vintage sale.

The sale was described by the East Anglian-based auctioneer as its largest vintage sale to date, where over 3,500 lots went under the hammer on the 25 and 26 April, grossing over €3.75m (£3.2m) in total.

The sale was led by a Foden D Type timber tractor steam waggon, dating from 1928, which achieved €333,770 (£285,000). This was followed by a 1928 Sentinel ‘Super’ steam waggon, which achieved 144,370 (£123,280).

Among over 400 tractors on offer, an immaculately restored 1982 County 774 long wheelbase saw the highest price, when it sold for €84,320 (£72,000). Other high prices achieved included €69,100 (£59,000) for a fully restored 1977 County 1174; €67,980 (£58,000) for a 1991 John Deere 4755 with 778 hours; €64,460 (£55,000) for a 2000 John Deere 6910 PowrQuad 50km/h with 10,895 hours and €59,300 (£50,600) for a 1919 International Mogul 10-20. A 2000 Doppstadt Trac 160, which was described as an original classic, made €52,740 (£45,000),

A 1990 Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee with 5,582 hours sold for €50,360 (£43,000); a 1987 MB Trac 1300 showing 8,582 hours sold for €46,260 (£39,500); a Doe Triple D tandem tractor sold for €45,670 (£39,000); a Doe 130 tandem tractor composed of two Ford 5000 models sold for €45,090 (£38,500); a 1973 County 1454 with only 108 hours from new, sold for €44,530 (£38,000); a fully restored County 1004 Super-Six with a 1950’s Morewear 10t gooseneck dump trailer sold for €37,475 (£32,000).

A 1976 Ford 7000 fitted with Dual Power and Load Monitor sold for €33,983 (£29,000); a 1989 Muir Hill 131 with just 1,020 hours from new, sold for €36,300 (£31,000); a 1985 International 1455XL with 7,164 hours sold for €31,620 (£27,000); a 1993 Massey Ferguson 355 4wd three-cylinder showing just 1,000 hours, sold for €31,030 (£26,500). A County 1124 Super-Six fitted with a Duncan cab sold for €29,280 (£25,000),

A 1981 Muir Hill 171 eight-cylinder tractor with one owner for the last 25 years sold for €30,450 (£26,000).

A 1995 Massey Ferguson 3075 with 6,933 hours and in its original condition, sold for €28,100 (£24,000); a Massey Ferguson 390T 12x12 shuttle sold for €28,100 (£24,000); a 1996 Massey Ferguson 352 2wd fitted with a LoProfile cab, showing 7,900 hours sold for €27,520 (£23,500).

A 1981 County 774 in ex-farm condition sold for €25,760 (£22,000); a 2001 John Deere 6010 tractor showing only 382 hours on original tyres sold for €25,760 (£22,000). A 1983 International 1255XL, described as a well-presented example on fresh tyres sold for €23,420 (£20,000).

A County 754 Super-Four well-presented example with front weight and good tyres all round sold for €23,420 (£20,000). A Massey Ferguson 399 fitted with a Quicke Q56 loader, showing 7,810 hours, sold for €23,420 (£20,000).

Tom Godsmark, Cheffins’ director, said: “This was Cheffins’ biggest vintage sale to date, we saw over 900 bidders registered online from across the globe, with sales to the UK, Ireland, Italy, Canada, Australia and the USA, to name just a few.”

*Prices converted £1 – 83c.

This Foden D Type timber tractor steam wagon, dating from 1928, topped the sale at €333,770 (£285,000).

This restored 1977 County 1174 sold for €69,100 (£59,000).

This 1991 John Deere 4755 with a genuine 778 hours sold for €67,980 (£58,000).

This 2000 John Deere 6910 PowrQuad 50kph with 10,895 hours sold for €64,460 (£55,000).

This 1919 International Mogul 10-20 sold for €59,300 (£50,600).

This 2000 Doppstadt Trac 160 sold for €52,740 (£45,000).

This 1990 Ford 7810 Sliver Jubilee with 5,582 hours sold for €50,360 (£43,000).

This 1987 MB Trac 1300 showing 8,582 hours sold for €46,260 (£39,500).

This Doe Triple D tandem tractor sold for €45,670 (£39,000).

This Doe 130 tandem tractor composed of two Ford 5000 models sold for €45,090 (£38,500).

A 1976 Ford 7000 fitted with Dual Power and Load Monitor sold for €33,983 (£29,000).

This 1973 County 1454 with only 108 hours from new sold for €44,530 (£38,000).

This fully restored Country 1004 Super-Six with a 1950’s Morewear 10t gooseneck dump trailer sold for €37,475 (£32,000).

This 1989 Muir Hill 131 with just 1,020 hours from new sold for €36,300 (£31,000).

This 1985 International 1455XL with 7,164 hours sold for €31,620 (£27,000).

This 1993 Massey Ferguson 355 with just 1,000 hours sold for €31,030 (£26,500).

This County 1124 Super-Six fitted with a Duncan cab described as a very well-presented example sold for €29,280 (£25,000).

This 1981 Muir Hill 171 eight-cylinder tractor with one owner for the last 25 years sold for €30,450 (£26,000).

This 1995 Massey Ferguson 3075 with 6,933 hours and in its original condition sold for €28,100 (£24,000).

This Massey Ferguson 390T 12x12 shuttle sold for €28,100 (£24,000).

This 1996 Massey Ferguson 352 fitted with a LoProfile cab, showing 7,900 hours sold for €27,520 (£23,500).

A 1981 County 774 in ex-farm condition sold for €25,760 (£22,000).

This 2001 John Deere 6010 tractor showing only 382 hours on original tyres sold for €25,760 (£22,000).

A 1983 International 1255XL, described as a well-presented example on fresh tyres sold for €23,420 (£20,000).

A County 754 Super-Four well-presented example with front weight and good tyres all round sold for €23,420 (£20,000).