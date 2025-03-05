A total of 94 used New Holland T7.210 tractors were registered in Ireland during 2024. \ Philip Doyle

New Holland continues to dominate the imported used tractor market in the Republic of Ireland, accounting for 33% of the total used tractors imported and registered here for the first time in 2024. The most popular used tractor model imported into Ireland 2024 was the New Holland T7.210.

The latest statistics revealed by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) show that used tractor import registration numbers were no different in 2024 than in previous years, with over 2,770 used tractors registered in Ireland for the first time last year.

This was marginally lower than in 2023, while higher than the 2022 figure. For context, 2021 recorded the highest numbers of used tractor imports, at 3,726 units.

The agricultural tractor market in Ireland is almost always split evenly between new tractor imports and used tractors that are imported, having previously worked on farms in the UK and across Europe. The strength of this used tractor market is almost as important as the new market and each year it provides a barometer of the overall strength of the farm machinery industry in Ireland.

When the numbers of vintage tractors are removed from the overall figure, there were 2,662 used classic and modern second-hand tractors imported and registered in Ireland for the first time in 2024.

Over the years, tractor brand loyalties both new and second-hand have changed. Brand loyalty has been related to dealer activities in the imported tractor sector, and this can be clearly seen in Table 1, which provides a breakdown of tractor brand loyalty among the brands imported as used tractors in 2024.

After New Holland, Massey Ferguson was ranked in second place with 16.6% share, closely followed by the John Deere brand at 16.2%.

This is a complete reverse of the three most popular new tractor brands sold and registered in Ireland based on the most recent brand-by-brand data available, which we published earlier in February.

Looking closer at the statistics, John Deere’s share of used tractor imports continues to grow, at the expense mainly of the Massey Ferguson brand, based on the figures provided by the FTMTA Statistics Service.

Other brands in the top 10 brand imports include, in order, Case IH, Valtra/Valmet, Ford, Deutz-Fahr, Landini, McCormick and Fendt branded tractors.

Tractor models

Having delved further into the statistics, at 92 units it’s clear to be seen that the New Holland T7.210 was the leading used tractor model imported and registered in Ireland throughout 2024.

In total, the New Holland brand accounted for six of the top 10 rankings. This included the TL100A/TS100A model ranked fifth and the TS115/A, ranked seventh. Meanwhile,the T6.155, T7.200 and T5.105 shared ninth with the John Deere 6215R and the Massey Ferguson 6480 tractor models, respectively. John Deere’s popular 6155R/M tractor was ranked second in terms of the model ranking.

Massey Ferguson, which was ranked second in the brand rankings, also delivered four tractors in the top 10 model rankings. The 5455 model was ranked third overall, with the larger 7718 close behind in fourth position. The other Massey Ferguson models in the top 10 imports included the 390/390T in fifth place and the 6480 sharing ninth place.

When the overall model ranking is expanded, then the New Holland brand accounted for 11 of the top 20 used tractors imported into Ireland in 2024.

Average tractor power is not only evident to be seen in new tractor registrations, but also amongst used tractors being imported.

Among the top 10 used tractor models imported into Ireland in 2024, the average horsepower was 141hp.