A total of 291 new tractors were registered in the Republic of Ireland throughout the month of April. This marks a 52% increase in registrations when compared with April 2024, according to the most recent data from the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

This welcome increase in new tractor registrations, and ultimately new tractor sales, has resurrected the new tractor market which earlier witnessed a double-digit decline of 16% at the end of February and March to just a single digit decline of 4% by the end of April.

The four-month moving total now stands at 1,025 units, compared to 1,069 in 2024. Although it’s too early to confirm, it does signal that the new tractor market is rounding the corner to a more positive footing.

Cork remains the county delivering the highest number of new tractor registrations at 167 units for the year-to-date, while Tipperary is ranked in second place with 99 units, followed by Galway at 59 units.

Powerbands

The most popular power band for April was the 141hp to 160hp category, which accounted for 28.8% of all new tractor registrations.

However, this tightens the gap with the 161hp to 200hp power band, which narrowly remains in the lead by 1.27% for the first four months of 2025

Tractors in the power band lower than 100hp accounted for just 8.68% of all new tractor registrations so far in 2025. The over 200hp category accounted for 12.9% of all new tractors for the year-to-date.

The monthly average tractor horsepower figure for April 2025 was 151hp, which is a marginal drop from 153hp in April 2024. Meanwhile, the two largest tractors registered in April were each rated at 439hp.

Used tractors

The FTMTA data shows that 323 imported used tractors were first-time registered in Ireland during April 2025, 60 more units than in April 2024.

The year-to-date used tractor registration figure sits at 984 units, 49 units more than what was registered for the first four months of 2024.

Northern Ireland

The Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) figures show that there were 51 new tractors registered in Northern Ireland in January, unchanged from the 51 units registered during the same month last year. For the year-to-date, 172 new tractors were registered up to the end of April, 17% down on 2024 when there were 212 new tractors registered during the same period. The AEA figures also show that a total of 986 new tractors were registered for the whole of the UK in April, 14.9% lower than in April 2024. Meanwhile, the year-to-date figure sits at 3,214 new units for the entire UK market, back 20.6% on the four-month period in 2024.