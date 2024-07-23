Paudy Buckley Tractors will be hosting a Valtra demo day at Artitigue, Ballinspittle, Co Cork (P72 YY60), on Tuesday, 6 August.

Paudy Buckley Tractors will be hosting a Valtra demo day at Artitigue, Ballinspittle, Co Cork (P72 YY60) on Tuesday 6 August. The event promises to have a host of Valtra tractors and Weidemann loaders on show, with visitors set to see Amazone tillage implements also in action.

The main focus will be on the technology that Valtra is offering, and to educate interested parties on its smart touch armrest and key features.

Representatives from Valtra will also be in attendance, with the demonstration day set to run from 11am to 5pm. The event is open to the public and refreshments will be served.