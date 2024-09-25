One of the newer machines present on the Kubota stand and making its first Irish show appearance was the RT-270-2 compact pivot steer loader.

The RT270-2 offers a 1,400kg lift capacity and a maximum lifting height of 2,984mm. Available in both cab and canopy versions the loader is fitted with a 50hp (37kW) three-cylinder Kubota diesel engine.

The maximum operating weight tops out at 2,825kg while the compact offerings dimensions are 4.1m long by 2.3m high by 1.1m wide. Coupled to the engine is a Bosch Rexroth hydrostatic transmission offering a maximum forward speed of 30km/h. The unit features 4wd with a limited slip differential on both front and rear axles. As an optional extra, boom suspension can be supplied. LED boom and work lights are fitted as standard. Including a bucket, the RT270-2 has a list price of €51,250 plus VAT.