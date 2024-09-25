The new drill uses cast discs to cut a slot in the ground, with the seed then placed in the slot through the following tube type coulters.

Carlow based Grass Technology showcased its new overseeder at the Ploughing last week. Previously building a 2.5m drill with 15 blades designed to cut a straight slot, the manufacturer has now taken the wraps off a completely new design of 3m overseeder with 40 rows, and 75mm spacings.

The new drill uses cast discs to cut a slot in the ground, with the seed then placed in the slot through the following tube type coulters. Each cast disc runs on a heavy duty bearing and hub, which it says have been designed in house. Every two discs run on a single leg, meaning the machine has 20 legs in total.

The hydraulic depth control is set through two large central rams underneath the three-point linkage. This pressure is maintained through 20 smaller individual rams on each leg.

For example, if one leg runs over a hump in the ground, the oil flow is redirected back into the system so more pressure is exerted on the other rams. Weighing in at 1.5t, Grass Technology opted to fit a Stocks air seeder with a 300l capacity. This is the first unit the company has built, and will be selling the first units at €25,000 plus VAT.

The company said it is currently designing a 5m folding model.