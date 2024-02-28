The new facility located in Valparaiso, Indiana, is now home to offices, showrooms, and a large parts warehouse.

Since establishing its own sales subsidiary in the USA in 2008, Pöttinger has now established a new company location in Valparaiso, Indiana, to help accommodate the growth of the Austrian brand in North America.

The foundation stone for the new building was laid in March 2023 and a 20-acre plot of land close to the previous location was purchased.

The new 1,800m2 building was completed and officially opened on 21 February 2024 in the presence of local politicians, dealers and a delegation from the headquarters in Austria.

The new building is now home to offices, showrooms and a large parts warehouse.

'Critical market'

"North America is a critical market for Pöttinger, with an already considerable turnover of approximately $40m," said executive board speaker Gregor Dietachmayr, explaining the reasons for the new investment in a highly competitive market.

One advantage of the new sales location on Slover Road in Valparaiso is the future expansion potential. The large area around the company building offers sufficient space for machine demonstrations and practical training.

According to the manufacturer, mowers, tedders, rakes and short disc harrows account for the largest share of Pöttinger's sales in North America.

However, it believes that there is great potential for the new Mergento merger and range of seeding technology. Pöttinger's North American team is currently made up of 28 employees.