Pronar is set to host the grassland working demonstration day on Saturday and Sunday, 11 and 12 May, from 10am.

Polish machinery manufacturer Pronar is set to host a grassland working demonstration day on Saturday and Sunday, 11 and 12 May, from 10am.

The event will take place in Ballyforan, Co Roscommon (H53 DA25).

The event will take place in Ballyforan, Co Roscommon (H53 DA25). Its full range of grassland equipment will be on display and working, including rear-mounted and butterfly mowers, tedders, two- and four-rotor rakes and a forage wagon.

The event comes as Pronar begins to push into the Irish market, having appointed more new dealers across the country this year.

The event comes as Pronar begin to push into the Irish market, having appointed more new dealers across the country this year.