Redrock Machinery Ltd has confirmed that it has entered a strategic partnership with Agquip Ltd, through the establishment of a joint venture.

After several weeks of rumours, Redrock Machinery Ltd has confirmed that it has entered a strategic partnership with Agquip Ltd through the establishment of a joint venture.

This news comes just weeks after the Armagh-based manufacturer announced that it has acquired the Ktwo and Warwick Trailers brands.

In a statement, the company said: “We are proud to unveil a strategic partnership with Agquip Ltd through the establishment of a joint venture.

“As a valued supplier for many years, Agquip Ltd is an ideal collaborator to further enhance our capabilities and deliver unparalleled value to our customers. Agquip production will relocate to a new refurbished production facility at the Redrock Machinery Armagh factory, marking a significant investment in enhancing operational efficiency.

“The Ballymoney facility will become a specialised research, development and testing site for the Agquip Machinery product portfolio.”

Agquip was founded in 2009 by James O’Kane. The company, Agquip Ltd, began designing and manufacturing Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESS) at its base in Co Antrim. In 2010, Agquip started supplying LESS equipment to Redrock Machinery and the dealer network, a supply-chain relationship that has continued to the present day.

In 2015, Agquip designed and developed its own macerator. Today, the Agquip product range includes umbilical reelers, pumps and slurry spreading solutions of up to 24m in working width.