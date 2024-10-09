Under new organisation team, AgriSIMA will take place from Sunday to Wednesday, 22-25 February 2026.

For many years, the SIMA show in Paris has been a leading international agricultural machinery exhibition. However, after a turbulent few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and failure to return to its biennial position within the European show calendar, organisers AXEMA has decided to reinvent the exhibition for 2026.

A new company, AgriVitiEvents has been created with AXEMA to organise the event, which going forward will be named AgriSIMA. The four-day exhibition will run from Sunday to Wednesday, 22-25 February 2026, at the same venue, Parc des Expositions de Paris Villepinte.

Damien Dubrulle, chair of AXEMA, said: “An international agricultural equipment trade show in France is essential for agriculture. With AgriSIMA, we wanted to breathe new life into our event, focused on concrete solutions for the daily lives of farmers, contractors and distributors.”

A press conference is due to be held on 10 December, at which point further details are expected to emerge regarding the event.