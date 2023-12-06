SlurryKat has announced McMullan Agri as a new dealer.

Armagh-based agricultural equipment manufacturer SlurryKat has announced McMullan Agri as a new dealer. Based near Ballymoney in Co Antrim, the dealership will service counties Derry and Antrim.

Alongside the manufacturer’s range of machinery, the new dealer will be responsible for the sale of Doda pumps and Oroflex piping.

This appointment now means SlurryKat has seven dealerships retailing its equipment, across eight locations in Ireland.

This appointment adds to the dealer’s existing Armatrac, Krone, Amazone, AgriSpread, Alstrong, VDW, M-Tec and Quicke franchises.

This appointment now means SlurryKat have seven dealerships retailing its equipment across eight locations in Ireland.

The dealership is also the main distributor of BvL feed equipment and Bailey trailers for Ireland.