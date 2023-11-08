Strautmann say the eVerti-Feed can mix up to 10t of fodder on one charge.

At Agritechnica next week, Strautmann will be unveiling its new eVerti-feed mini, self-propelled diet feeder.

This is a fully electric battery-driven diet feeder, which features a driving unit and an integrated driver’s stand.

This follows on from last year, when the German manufacturer presented its large self-propelled, electric battery-driven diet feeder, namely the e-Primus.

The eVerti-feed features a high-voltage battery with a 40kWh storage, which the firm claims can handle long working periods with up to 10t of mixed fodder on one charge.

The system is charged via a standard 16A or 32A socket, enabling charging times of less than six hours.

'On-the-spot' turning

Apart from silent feeding, the manufacturer claims the machine can be used on almost all subsoils and slopes. It features on-the-spot turning and a hydraulic traction drive unit that is driven by a 46kW electric motor.

The mixer drive is also powered by a 46kW electric motor. The unit is controlled from the adjustable driver’s stand.

It features a newly developed intelligent control setup, known as E-Control, as well as a rearview camera and a weighing device.

The eVerti-feed is available as a one-auger mixer with a usable mixing capacity of 10-12.5m³.

Strautmann say the system has a charging time of less than six hours.

The unit has been tested this year, with further testing to take place in 2024, with a date for production to be announced at Eurotier in November 2024.