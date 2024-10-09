In addition to a new front-cutting roller and leveling tine section, bar spacing has been increased by 150mm.

Lemken has updated its highly regarded Rubin 10 compact disc harrows, with two new front tool options to help further improve the overall versatility of its TF semi-mounted models. In addition to the existing straw harrow option, Lemken has now added the option of a front cutter roller and a levelling tine section.

The front cutter roller helps cut and subsequently improve the incorporation of organic material, such as cover crops and stubbles.

Six blades cut and shred the organic matter before the disc section takes over. The helical shape of the cutting roller ensures smooth operation, while the open design prevents blockages.

Meanwhile, the levelling tine section from the Heliodor series of compact disc harrows is now used on the Rubin 10 TF. Large clods are pressed into the soil, where they can be better cut and mixed by the disc section. It is also possible to use the tines in either the drag or grip position to vary the intensity of cultivation.

Other updates to the Rubin 10 TF include an increase in bar spacing, which has increased by 150mm to 1,350mm (1.35m). This is to ensure that organic matter settles further behind the first row of discs, improving the cutting and mixing effect of the second row of discs. Blockages are less likely too as a result of the increased spacing.

Lemken has also introduced a new quick-change roller system to its TF semi-mounted and MR mounted models (up to 4m rigid). The new models will replace existing versions from 2025.