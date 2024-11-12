Polish tractor manufacturer Ursus has been bought by Ukrainian firm M.I. Crow.

Polish tractor manufacturer Ursus has been bought by Ukrainian firm M I Crow. After two unsuccessful attempts, it’s believed Ursus was finally sold during a third auction.

Initially, a restructuring firm had set an asking price of €28.73 million, but the final figure is understood to be in the region of €17 million.

The sale included the brand name, its three factories in addition to accompanying documentation, materials, and machine intellectual rights.

Urus had filed for bankruptcy in 2021.

Production

Reports in Poland claim Ursus had produced up to half of all tractors working across Poland at one point.

Over the years, Ursus had manufactured lorries, buses, military vehicles, before entering tractor production after after World War II, with the first unit coming off the assembly line in 1947.