The 'DoubleFlow’ system halves the row spacing from 25 to 12.5 centimetres when spreading slurry.

Vogelsang has taken the wraps off a prototype ‘DoubleFlow’ system, which divides each singular outlet on its trailing shoe into two outlets.

The trailing shoe outlets are divided into two through a Y-piece. This halves the row spacing from 25 to 12.5 centimetres when spreading slurry.

It also effectively doubles the area coverage without affecting the tractor's forward speed.

The new option is designed to fit the manufacturer's flow-optimised PrecisionFlow spout, which is used on its UniSpread and BlackBird trailing shoe ranges.

Vogelsang says it uses a lightweight construction concept to keep the weight of the Y-flow distributor at the same weight as the standard applicator.

The system is made from replaceable Hardox steel blades and wear-resistant plastic, which the company says is easy to operate and maintain.

The system can be retrofitted and will be available for the UniSpread and BlackBird trailing shoe linkage series from May 2024.

New nighttime work lighting

With the NightShift equipment option, Vogelsang claims it is the first manufacturer of slurry technology to offer complete work lighting for its spreading systems.

The LED lights are attached to the pole frame at a distance of one metre and it says they can be seen from any direction thanks to their transparent housing.

The main light output is emitted downwards, illuminating the working area of the boom. The lighting can be combined with the new digitalised EasyControl toggle switch control and dimmed to the appropriate light level.

“We are seeing an increasing trend for slurry to be spread late in the evening or at night in complete darkness,” says product manager for agricultural technology Vanja Cobec.

He says this is partly due to the strict regulations, which shorten the time window for spreading slurry.