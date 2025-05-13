On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, Gary Abbott speaks with Kilkenny man Cathal Nolan.
Cathal is a graduate of MTU Kerry now working alongside his uncle Shane, who runs a tillage farming and agricultural contracting enterprise near the Burren, Co Clare.
Alongside both enterprises, Shane specialises in the repair of John Deere tractor transmissions, an element of the business Cathal now plays a considerable role within.
We hear in depth about Cathal’s journey through college and the experience he gained along the way, as well as his thoughts and views on the sector.
Listen in below:
