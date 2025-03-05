The new 131-171hp 6 series is set to replace existing Forterra HD 130, 140, 150 and the Crystal HD models.

Zetor is now set to launch its latest 6 series tractor lineup, a 131-171hp four-cylinder series which will replace the current Forterra HD 130, 140 and 150 models, and the Crystal HD 170.

This follows on from our earlier news story in December 2023, where we exclusively revealed that the Czech manufacturer had been working on a new tractor series that would peak at 171hp. The manufacturer has now also confirmed that it is working on a new 5 series and a new 200hp+ range.

Now closer to the official launch, models are said to include the 6130 (130hp), 6140 (141hp), 6150 (156hp), and flagship 6170 (171hp). The range is fitted with a 4.1l Deutz engine, which meets Stage V emissions standards using SCR, DPF and EGR. The power unit is paired with a 40km/h ZF TPT 16 powershift transmission, which provides a total 30F X 15R gears. A creeper option offering 54F x 27R gears is optional.

A more robust construction of the transmission increases the rear axle loading to 8.5t and a maximum total tractor weight of 11,500kg. A brake to neutral feature will allow the tractor to be halted by using the brakes alone, a feature well suited to loader operations.

Other spec includes a 120l/min hydraulic pump, four mechanical rear spools, 7,200kg rear-linkage and 3,500kg front-linkage lift capacities. An updated PTO offers 540, 540E, 1000 and 1000E speeds. The range is also equipped with front axle and rear cab suspension. There is also a new armrest and optional 24in control terminal.

Prototype models are said to have racked up over 1,000 operating hours under varying conditions last year in both Germany and the Czech Republic. Production is said to commence later this year.