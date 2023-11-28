Valtra unveiled its revamped flagship tractor range from 280hp to 420hp, marking the start of its sixth generation tractor line up.

The new six-model S6 range comprises the S286 (280hp), S316 (310hp), S346 (340hp), S376 (370hp), S396 (400hp) and the flagship S416 (420hp), all of which boost a further 30hp, apart from the S396 which boosts 20hp and the S416 which sits at a constant 420hp.

All models use the same 8.4l AGCO Power six-cylinder engine, albeit having moved to a single turbo configuration and no EGR, resulting in a slightly lowering engine temperatures and improving efficiency. This arrangement is married up with an up-rated version of the 53km/h ML260 CVT transmission.

Front- and rear-lift capacities go unchanged from before at 12,500kg on the rear linkage and 5,400kg on the front linkage. A 400l/min hydraulic option is now also available by means of dual 200l/min load-sensing hydraulic pumps.

Regarded as the largest update the series has received since its original launch in 1999, the new S6 tractors share more similarities with the A, G, N, T and Q series models than ever before. Not only design similarities, but shared componentry too, such as the same cab as T and Q models. One other major update is that the S6 production has returned to Suolahti, Finland after 22 years.

Until now, the S series had been built by Massey Ferguson in Beauvais, France, and based on its 8700S platform.

Customers can now also avail of the Valtra Unlimited Studio for all the usual accessories and customisation features.