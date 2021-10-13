The 156hp MLT 961-160 V+L is built to handle loads of up to 6t.

Manitou has introduced a new flagship model in its NewAg XL telehandler range, namely the MLT 961-160 V+L. This follows the launch of the MLT 841 and 1041 telehandlers at the end of 2020.

The European spec of this new machine is powered by a Stage V 156hp engine, which Manitou says delivers 805Nm of torque at 1,350 rpm.

The manufacturer claims the new engine delivers 10% more power, has a torque increase of 50% and is 10% more fuel efficient than the previous version.

Designed for agricultural applications, the French manufacturer says the telehandler can handle loads of up to 6t to a lifting height of 9m.

Transmission

Fitted with a CVT M-Vario Plus transmission, users have the choice of two modes with a maximum speed of 40km/h.

Comfort mode provides a smooth ride for more precision, while dynamic mode generates faster acceleration. The JSM Autopower function allows the operator to control engine speed directly with the joystick without using the accelerator pedal or the manual accelerator.

Meanwhile, the firm claims drawbar pull is up by more than 30% (compared with the MLT 961 version), while hydraulic flow is increased to 200l/min. Available optionally or as standard on Platinum finish, Manitou say the new adaptive air suspension seat with heating and electric lumbar adjustment reduces vibrations by more than 50%.

With a view to increasing visibility, Manitou has slightly repositioned the cab a little higher.

Like the MLT 841/1041 models, the MLT 961 NewAg XL model is available in four levels of finish; Classic, Premium, Elite and Platinum.

A maintenance contract on all parts or a warranty extension of up to six years or 6,000 hours is available on this model.