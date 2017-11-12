Sign in to your account
Minister leading trade mission to Japan and South Korea

By on
The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy and various other industry leaders departed this weekend to build trade relations in Asia.
The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy and various other industry leaders departed this weekend to build trade relations in Asia.

Japan and South Korea are recognised as two of the biggest importers of beef in the world, with the World Beef and Cattle Analysis predicting that Japan will import 815m tonnes of beef in 2018.

An EU-Japan trade agreement was signed in July and Ireland is hoping to be first through the posts in establishing trade links once the agreement comes into effect.

Japan is only 60% self-sufficient in food and is recognised as a highly prized food market with a population of 125m people and an increasing trend for western style diets.

Imported beef from Australia and the US retails at around €20/kg, while domestic Japanese bred beef retails for upwards of €50/kg.

Minister Creed is hoping to expand Ireland’s market interests, and recognises that it could any new trade deal could soften the fallout from Brexit.

“Trade missions play a crucial role in raising the profile of Ireland,” Creed said.

“They help to build the kind of political, official and commercial relationships that can make a real difference to Irish food and drink exporters. This work is critically important against the background of Brexit.”

Although Ireland has an established trade in beef offal and pig meat with Japan, the trade mission will also be hoping to establish access to the Japanese sheep meat market.

South Korea

South Korea is the sixth largest importer of beef in the world, and imported 120,000t of beef in the first quarter in 2017.

Ireland has been seeking factory approval to export to South Korea and has currently undergone two out of five visits from South Korean veterinary officials.

The minister is seeking to progress Irish beef access to South Korean saying: “We want to raise the profile of the Irish industry for those sectors that already have access to these markets, and make progress in negotiating access for others.”

Read more

20 minutes with Padraig Brennan, Bord Bia

Japan hikes beef tariff

South Korean hopes for Irish beef

