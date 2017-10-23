Monday beef prices: plenty of bite but no budge in price
By Darren Carty on 23 October 2017
Factories are anxious for steers and heifers, with numbers starting to tighten, but are very slow to exceed a base of €3.75/kg for steers and €3.85/kg for heifers.
