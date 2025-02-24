Over €70,000 in grant aid is available for partnerships looking to invest in automatic milking systems.

A webinar around the various Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) grants available for Lely products will take place on Tuesday 25 February at 8pm, where the farmyard design team in Lely Centre Mullingar will go through the grant amounts and eligibility of items in TAMS III.

The dedicated design team will go through all the eligible products that the company currently supplies, including automatic milking systems, robotic scrapers and automatic calf feeders.

As it stands, there is over €70,000 of grant aid available for farmers looking to purchase robotic milking systems

Slurry storage grant

The team will also relay information on the new slurry storage grant, which was launched in January of this year.

As has been documented in the farm buildings pages, the grant runs under the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS), with a separate ceiling of €90,000 and a grant rate of 60%, meaning individual farmers can avail of up to €54,000 for the creation of slurry storage.

However, the grant is not without its faults, with both advisers and lobbying groups calling for an increase in dated reference costs, the removal of planning permission rules for stand-alone slurry storage and the inclusion of those who currently do not have sufficient storage on farm into the scheme.

Booking for the event can be completed here.