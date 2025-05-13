Each local authority must complete a minimum number of inspections per year, but four counties fell short.

Over half of the 1,390 septic tank inspections completed by local authorities in 2024 failed inspection - threatening householder and environmental health, according to new figures from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA said 56% of septic tanks were deemed to have been improperly built or maintained.

The figures show that 82% of the septic tanks which failed inspection since 2013 were fixed before the end of last year.

Householders are provided with advisory notices after an inspection identifies problems that informs them of what must be done to rectify the issues.

The number of advisory notices not acted on within two years of issuing stood at just over 570 at the end of 2024, representing a decrease of around 10% on the equivalent figure a year prior.

Grants

Changes to the grants available for householders to draw down to repair tanks saw the grant limit raised to €12,000 in 2024, up from €5,000 previously.

Households that did not register their septic tanks in 2013 were also made eligible for grants last year, having been previously ineligible for funds if they had not done so.

These changes saw the number of septic tank grants awarded increase to 265 last year, up from 194 the previous year.

“The reduction in the number of old advisory notices (over two years) is to be welcomed, however, the number not resolved remains unacceptably high, allowing risks to public health and the environment to continue,” EPA director of environmental monitoring Dr Micheál Lehane said.

Enforcement

“Greater and sustained enforcement effort is needed by local authorities during their annual septic tank inspections, checking that faulty septic tanks are fixed and taking legal action where necessary.”

The EPA’s inspection plan for domestic waste water treatment systems for 2022 to 2026 requires local authorities to inspect a minimum of 1,200 septic tanks each year.

Counties Limerick, Donegal, Wexford and Leitrim did not compete their allocated number of inspections in 2024 and the shortfall will need to be completed in addition to this year’s checks.